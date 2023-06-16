Rafael Devers and Gleyber Torres are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees play at Fenway Park on Friday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Devers Stats

Devers has 63 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 18 walks and 56 RBI.

He has a .247/.301/.510 slash line on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 vs. Rockies Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jun. 9 2-for-4 2 1 1 6

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 27 walks and 26 RBI (75 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashed .292/.367/.447 on the year.

Verdugo brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with four doubles, a triple, six walks and three RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 14 3-for-4 0 0 2 5 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torres Stats

Torres has 63 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .252/.331/.424 slash line so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 64 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI.

He's slashed .266/.343/.436 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

