Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Yankees on June 16, 2023
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Rafael Devers and Gleyber Torres are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees play at Fenway Park on Friday (at 7:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 63 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 18 walks and 56 RBI.
- He has a .247/.301/.510 slash line on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 27 walks and 26 RBI (75 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He's slashed .292/.367/.447 on the year.
- Verdugo brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with four doubles, a triple, six walks and three RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 14
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 63 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .252/.331/.424 slash line so far this season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 64 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI.
- He's slashed .266/.343/.436 so far this year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.