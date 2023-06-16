Friday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (34-35) and New York Yankees (39-30) going head to head at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 16.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Tanner Houck (3-6, 5.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Domingo German (4-3, 3.49 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 26 times and won 14, or 53.8%, of those games.

This season Boston has won 10 of its 18 games, or 55.6%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 338.

The Red Sox's 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule