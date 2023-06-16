Red Sox vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 16
Friday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (34-35) and New York Yankees (39-30) going head to head at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 16.
The Red Sox will give the ball to Tanner Houck (3-6, 5.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Domingo German (4-3, 3.49 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Red Sox did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- This season, the Red Sox have been favored 26 times and won 14, or 53.8%, of those games.
- This season Boston has won 10 of its 18 games, or 55.6%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 338.
- The Red Sox's 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|@ Yankees
|L 3-1
|Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán
|June 11
|@ Yankees
|W 3-2
|Brayan Bello vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 12
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|James Paxton vs Connor Seabold
|June 13
|Rockies
|L 7-6
|Kutter Crawford vs Chase Anderson
|June 14
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Garrett Whitlock vs Austin Gomber
|June 16
|Yankees
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán
|June 17
|Yankees
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 18
|Yankees
|-
|James Paxton vs Luis Severino
|June 19
|@ Twins
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Pablo Lopez
|June 20
|@ Twins
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Bailey Ober
|June 21
|@ Twins
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Sonny Gray
