A round of 16 match is next for Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Terra Wortmann Open, and he will meet Nicolas Jarry. Tsitsipas' odds are the second-best among the field at +550 to win this event at OWL Arena.

Tsitsipas at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Tsitsipas' Next Match

On Wednesday, June 21 at 6:00 AM ET, Tsitsipas will meet Jarry in the round of 16, after defeating Gregoire Barrere 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 in the previous round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2200

US Open odds to win: +1200

Terra Wortmann Open odds to win: +550

Tsitsipas Stats

Tsitsipas beat No. 58-ranked Barrere 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 on Monday to advance to the .

In 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has gone 47-18 and has won one title.

Tsitsipas is 6-2 on grass over the past year, with one tournament victory.

Tsitsipas, over the past year, has played 65 matches across all court surfaces, and 25.6 games per match.

On grass, Tsitsipas has played eight matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 31.9 games per match while winning 53.7% of games.

Tsitsipas, over the past 12 months, has won 85.5% of his service games and 23.7% of his return games.

Tsitsipas has been victorious in 85.6% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 23.1% of his return games.

