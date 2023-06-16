The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.258 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .201 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 35 walks.

In 46.7% of his 60 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In 11.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has driven in a run in 14 games this season (23.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.3%).

He has scored in 22 games this season (36.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .200 AVG .202 .336 OBP .312 .326 SLG .404 7 XBH 9 2 HR 5 9 RBI 10 29/20 K/BB 31/15 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings