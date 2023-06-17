Adam Duvall -- batting .211 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Yankees.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .327 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.

In 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%) Duvall has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (21.4%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).

Duvall has an RBI in six of 14 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in eight games this year (57.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 .324 AVG .333 .390 OBP .429 .676 SLG .778 8 XBH 4 2 HR 2 9 RBI 5 11/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings