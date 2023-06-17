At +800, the Buffalo Bills sport the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of July 2.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo covered seven times in 16 chances against the spread last season.

Bills games went over the point total six out of 16 times last season.

Buffalo sported the sixth-ranked defense last season (319.1 yards allowed per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with 397.6 yards per game.

Last year the Bills were 7-1 at home and 6-2 away.

The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC overall.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen had 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).

Also, Allen rushed for 762 yards and seven TDs.

Stefon Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

In 13 games a season ago, Latavius Murray rushed for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six TDs.

In the passing game, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, catching 48 balls for 836 yards (55.7 per game).

Matt Milano compiled three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 15 games last year.

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1600 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2500 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +5000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +5000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +12500 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +900 10 November 13 Broncos - +4500 11 November 19 Jets - +1600 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +650 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1600 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +5000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2500

