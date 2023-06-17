Saturday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (42-28) and Cleveland Guardians (32-37) going head to head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on June 17.

The probable starters are Shane Bieber (5-3) for the Guardians and Tommy Henry (3-1) for the Diamondbacks.

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Guardians have won 18, or 52.9%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland has entered 34 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 18-16 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 262 (3.8 per game).

The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won in 19, or 54.3%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona has a mark of 16-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (360 total).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 11 Astros W 5-0 Shane Bieber vs Brandon Bielak June 13 @ Padres L 6-3 Tanner Bibee vs Joe Musgrove June 14 @ Padres L 5-0 Aaron Civale vs Michael Wacha June 15 @ Padres W 8-6 Logan Allen vs Ryan Weathers June 16 @ Diamondbacks L 5-1 Touki Toussaint vs Zac Gallen June 17 @ Diamondbacks - Shane Bieber vs Tommy Henry June 18 @ Diamondbacks - Tanner Bibee vs Zach Davies June 20 Athletics - Aaron Civale vs Luis Medina June 21 Athletics - Logan Allen vs Paul Blackburn June 22 Athletics - Triston McKenzie vs JP Sears June 23 Brewers - Shane Bieber vs Wade Miley

Diamondbacks Schedule