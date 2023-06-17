Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Yankees.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .291 with 18 doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Duran has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this year (33 of 52), with at least two hits 14 times (26.9%).
  • Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (5.8%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Duran has had an RBI in 17 games this season (32.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this year (26.9%), including four games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 24
.337 AVG .244
.410 OBP .278
.558 SLG .337
15 XBH 6
2 HR 1
16 RBI 8
23/11 K/BB 31/3
6 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.71 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Schmidt (2-6 with a 4.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
