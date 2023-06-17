Masataka Yoshida and Anthony Rizzo will be among the star attractions when the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 20th in MLB play with 76 total home runs.

Boston is seventh in baseball, slugging .430.

The Red Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.262).

Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (353 total, five per game).

The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .334.

Red Sox hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.311).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Bello is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Bello will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in all of his outings.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees W 15-5 Home Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/17/2023 Yankees - Home Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Luis Severino 6/19/2023 Twins - Away Kutter Crawford Pablo Lopez 6/20/2023 Twins - Away Garrett Whitlock Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Houck Sonny Gray 6/22/2023 Twins - Away Brayan Bello Joe Ryan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.