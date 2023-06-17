Tallon Griekspoor (No. 38 ranking) will meet Emil Ruusuvuori (No. 42) in the semifinals of the Libema Open on Saturday, June 17.

In this Semifinal matchup versus Griekspoor (+130), Ruusuvuori is favored with -165 odds.

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, June 17

Saturday, June 17 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 62.3% chance to win.

Tallon Griekspoor Emil Ruusuvuori +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +225 Odds to Win Tournament +160 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 38.5% 47.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.8

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Trends and Insights

Griekspoor is coming off a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur in Friday's quarterfinals.

Ruusuvuori eliminated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

In his 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Griekspoor has played an average of 25.9 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Griekspoor has played five matches on grass over the past year, and 32.4 games per match (29.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 59 matches in the past year across all court types, Ruusuvuori is averaging 24.3 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.5% of those games.

In four matches on grass courts in the past year, Ruusuvuori has averaged 28.0 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set, winning 46.4% of those games.

This is the first time that Griekspoor and Ruusuvuori have played in the last five years.

