The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 13 doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .238.

Wong has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In five games this season, he has gone deep (10.4%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Wong has driven home a run in 11 games this season (22.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games.

He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 22 .271 AVG .197 .340 OBP .254 .518 SLG .348 11 XBH 8 5 HR 1 11 RBI 6 27/7 K/BB 26/4 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings