On Monday, Justin Turner (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks while batting .277.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 65th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 66.7% of his 69 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has an RBI in 25 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .312 AVG .227 .369 OBP .331 .487 SLG .391 15 XBH 10 6 HR 4 25 RBI 12 23/12 K/BB 22/16 1 SB 2

