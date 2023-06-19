The Boston Red Sox, including Pablo Reyes (batting .310 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is batting .290 with four doubles and three walks.
  • Reyes has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has not homered in his 20 games this season.
  • In five games this season (25.0%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 7
.372 AVG .105
.378 OBP .190
.465 SLG .105
4 XBH 0
0 HR 0
8 RBI 1
8/1 K/BB 1/2
1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
  • The Twins are sending Lopez (3-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 45th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
