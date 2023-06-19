The Boston Red Sox, including Pablo Reyes (batting .310 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .290 with four doubles and three walks.

Reyes has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has not homered in his 20 games this season.

In five games this season (25.0%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 .372 AVG .105 .378 OBP .190 .465 SLG .105 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 1/2 1 SB 0

