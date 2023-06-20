Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .323.
- Duvall has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (18.8%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has an RBI in eight of 16 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (eight of 16), he has scored, and in three of those games (18.8%) he has scored more than once.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|.341
|AVG
|.286
|.400
|OBP
|.423
|.659
|SLG
|.667
|8
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|6
|11/3
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Twins' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 73 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 2.65 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
