The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 65 hits, batting .242 this season with 33 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 124th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

In 59.4% of his games this year (41 of 69), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (30.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 20.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has an RBI in 33 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 30 of 69 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .270 AVG .205 .341 OBP .258 .487 SLG .496 19 XBH 14 7 HR 10 31 RBI 26 29/16 K/BB 33/7 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings