Tuesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (36-37) versus the Boston Red Sox (38-35) at Target Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on June 20.

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (4-3) for the Twins and Kutter Crawford (1-3) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, Red Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Boston and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (47.5%) in those games.

Boston has a mark of 13-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Boston is No. 6 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (372 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule