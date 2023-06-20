Red Sox vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
Tuesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (36-37) versus the Boston Red Sox (38-35) at Target Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on June 20.
The probable starters are Bailey Ober (4-3) for the Twins and Kutter Crawford (1-3) for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, Red Sox 3.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, Boston and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (47.5%) in those games.
- Boston has a mark of 13-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Boston is No. 6 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (372 total runs).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Garrett Whitlock vs Austin Gomber
|June 16
|Yankees
|W 15-5
|Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán
|June 18
|Yankees
|W 6-2
|Kaleb Ort vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 18
|Yankees
|W 4-1
|Brayan Bello vs Luis Severino
|June 19
|@ Twins
|W 9-3
|James Paxton vs Pablo Lopez
|June 20
|@ Twins
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Bailey Ober
|June 21
|@ Twins
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sonny Gray
|June 22
|@ Twins
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Joe Ryan
|June 23
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Lucas Giolito
|June 24
|@ White Sox
|-
|James Paxton vs Lance Lynn
|June 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs TBA
