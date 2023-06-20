The Seattle Storm (3-7) host the Connecticut Sun (9-3) one game after Jewell Loyd scored 39 points in the Storm's 109-103 victory over the Wings. This contest airs on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sun vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sun vs. Storm