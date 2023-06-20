Triston Casas -- hitting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on June 20 at 7:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .214 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.

Casas is batting .412 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Casas has gotten a hit in 31 of 63 games this season (49.2%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.9%).

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (12.7%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Casas has had an RBI in 17 games this year (27.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.1%).

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (38.1%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .216 AVG .212 .352 OBP .316 .353 SLG .434 9 XBH 10 2 HR 6 12 RBI 12 31/22 K/BB 31/15 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings