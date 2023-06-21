Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .184 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Twins.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .313 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- Duvall has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (23.5%), homering in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this season (52.9%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (23.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 52.9% of his games this year (nine of 17), with two or more runs three times (17.6%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|.341
|AVG
|.269
|.400
|OBP
|.387
|.659
|SLG
|.692
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|7
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- The Twins are sending Gray (4-1) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.25), 42nd in WHIP (1.263), and 26th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
