After batting .184 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Twins.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .313 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Duvall has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a home run in four games this year (23.5%), homering in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this season (52.9%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (23.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 52.9% of his games this year (nine of 17), with two or more runs three times (17.6%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 .341 AVG .269 .400 OBP .387 .659 SLG .692 8 XBH 5 2 HR 3 10 RBI 7 11/3 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings