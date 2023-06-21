Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Alex Verdugo (hitting .372 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Twins.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .462, fueled by 32 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo is batting .409 during his last games and is on an 11-game hitting streak.
- In 51 of 69 games this season (73.9%) Verdugo has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (37.7%).
- He has homered in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.4% of his games this season, Verdugo has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this season (56.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (14.5%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.351
|AVG
|.242
|.420
|OBP
|.319
|.570
|SLG
|.336
|23
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|20/15
|K/BB
|18/13
|2
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- The Twins are sending Gray (4-1) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed four innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.25), 42nd in WHIP (1.263), and 26th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
