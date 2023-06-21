Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Arroyo -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on June 21 at 7:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) in his last game against the Twins.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .256 with 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Arroyo has picked up a hit in 51.4% of his 37 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.9% of them.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (8.1%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Arroyo has had an RBI in 10 games this year (27.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.242
|AVG
|.273
|.294
|OBP
|.298
|.435
|SLG
|.400
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|16/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Gray (4-1) takes the mound for the Twins in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.25 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.25), 42nd in WHIP (1.263), and 26th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.