Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.478 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBI) against the Twins.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .300 with 21 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Duran has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 5.5% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Duran has driven home a run in 18 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|.330
|AVG
|.270
|.411
|OBP
|.301
|.538
|SLG
|.393
|15
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|10
|24/13
|K/BB
|31/3
|7
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Gray (4-1) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.25), 42nd in WHIP (1.263), and 26th in K/9 (9.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.