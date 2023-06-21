Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins square off against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox at Target Field on Wednesday, at 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +110 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total is listed for this game.

Red Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -135 +110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

The last 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (48.8%) in those contests.

Boston has a record of 13-10 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Boston have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 39 of 73 chances this season.

In eight games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 2-6-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-18 18-17 14-9 25-25 26-27 13-7

