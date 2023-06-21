When the Minnesota Twins (36-38) and Boston Red Sox (39-35) square of at Target Field on Wednesday, June 21, Sonny Gray will get the nod for the Twins, while the Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock to the hill. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (-105). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Red Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.25 ERA) vs Whitlock - BOS (4-2, 4.38 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Red Sox and Twins matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Red Sox (-105), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Red Sox are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Alex Verdugo hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 27, or 60%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 27-18 (60%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Twins have a 3-5 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total eight times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (48.8%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a mark of 17-20 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Red Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Jarren Duran 1.5 (-105) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.