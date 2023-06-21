Player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Alex Verdugo and others are available when the Minnesota Twins host the Boston Red Sox at Target Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 84 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .301/.374/.462 so far this year.

Verdugo has recorded a base hit in 11 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .372 with five doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 19 2-for-4 0 0 4 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 16 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Gray Stats

Sonny Gray (4-1) will take the mound for the Twins, his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Gray has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks second, 1.263 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 26th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Jun. 15 4.0 3 2 2 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 5.0 5 1 1 5 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 3 6.2 10 3 3 2 0 at Astros May. 29 6.0 4 3 2 3 3 vs. Giants May. 23 5.0 6 2 2 6 2

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Correa Stats

Correa has put up 53 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He has a slash line of .219/.301/.409 so far this season.

Correa has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a walk.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 18 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has put up 42 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .209/.313/.428 on the season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 18 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

