The Boston Red Sox (39-35) are looking for Alex Verdugo to extend an 11-game hitting streak versus the Minnesota Twins (36-38), on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Target Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-1) to the mound, while Garrett Whitlock (4-2) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.25 ERA) vs Whitlock - BOS (4-2, 4.38 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Garrett Whitlock

The Red Sox will send Whitlock (4-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.38 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Over seven games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.38 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing batters.

Whitlock is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Whitlock will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

He has not made an appearance so far in 2023 where he did not allow at least one earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins will send Gray (4-1) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in four innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.25 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .231 in 14 games this season.

He has five quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Gray has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks second, 1.263 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 26th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Sonny Gray vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 382 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They are batting .265 for the campaign with 80 home runs, 19th in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Red Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-22 with three doubles and an RBI in five innings.

