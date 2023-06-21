On Wednesday, Triston Casas (hitting .278 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .214 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.

Casas will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Casas has gotten a hit in 32 of 64 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (15.6%).

In eight games this season, he has gone deep (12.5%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

Casas has driven home a run in 17 games this year (26.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games.

He has scored in 25 of 64 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .216 AVG .212 .352 OBP .311 .353 SLG .423 9 XBH 10 2 HR 6 12 RBI 12 31/22 K/BB 32/15 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings