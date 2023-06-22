Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .242 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 54.9% of his 51 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.7% of them.

In 9.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has had an RBI in 12 games this year (23.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%).

He has scored in 23 games this year (45.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .271 AVG .211 .340 OBP .277 .518 SLG .355 11 XBH 9 5 HR 1 11 RBI 7 27/7 K/BB 27/6 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings