Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .609 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Twins.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .292 with 21 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • Duran has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 56 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.8% of those games.
  • Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (5.4%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Duran has driven in a run in 18 games this season (32.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 26.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 26
.330 AVG .255
.411 OBP .286
.538 SLG .372
15 XBH 9
2 HR 1
16 RBI 10
24/13 K/BB 34/3
7 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 77 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw seven innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.30), second in WHIP (.969), and 19th in K/9 (9.7).
