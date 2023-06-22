Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 114th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- In 59.2% of his 71 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 71), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 47.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 43.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.270
|AVG
|.198
|.341
|OBP
|.254
|.487
|SLG
|.476
|19
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|27
|29/16
|K/BB
|37/7
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 21st, .969 WHIP ranks second, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 19th.
