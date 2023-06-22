Thursday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (37-38) and Boston Red Sox (39-36) going head to head at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on June 22.

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (7-4, 3.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Justin Garza (0-1, 3.46 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (47.6%) in those contests.

Boston has a win-loss record of 10-4 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (386 total).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.38 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

