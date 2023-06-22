Red Sox vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 22
Thursday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (37-38) and Boston Red Sox (39-36) going head to head at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on June 22.
The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (7-4, 3.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Justin Garza (0-1, 3.46 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.
- The Red Sox have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (47.6%) in those contests.
- Boston has a win-loss record of 10-4 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (386 total).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.38 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|Yankees
|W 6-2
|Kaleb Ort vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 18
|Yankees
|W 4-1
|Brayan Bello vs Luis Severino
|June 19
|@ Twins
|W 9-3
|James Paxton vs Pablo Lopez
|June 20
|@ Twins
|W 10-4
|Kutter Crawford vs Bailey Ober
|June 21
|@ Twins
|L 5-4
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sonny Gray
|June 22
|@ Twins
|-
|Justin Garza vs Joe Ryan
|June 23
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Lucas Giolito
|June 24
|@ White Sox
|-
|James Paxton vs Lance Lynn
|June 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs TBA
|June 27
|Marlins
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 28
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Braxton Garrett
