Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will play Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Target Field, at 1:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 81 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 265 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 386.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .337 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Boston has pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.291 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send out Justin Garza for his first start of the season.

The 29-year-old right-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen 12 times this campaign.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Yankees W 6-2 Home Kaleb Ort Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees W 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Luis Severino 6/19/2023 Twins W 9-3 Away James Paxton Pablo Lopez 6/20/2023 Twins W 10-4 Away Kutter Crawford Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins L 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Sonny Gray 6/22/2023 Twins - Away Justin Garza Joe Ryan 6/23/2023 White Sox - Away Brayan Bello Lucas Giolito 6/24/2023 White Sox - Away James Paxton Lance Lynn 6/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kutter Crawford - 6/27/2023 Marlins - Home Garrett Whitlock Sandy Alcantara 6/28/2023 Marlins - Home - Braxton Garrett

