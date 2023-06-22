The Minnesota Twins (37-38) and the Boston Red Sox (39-36) will match up on Thursday, June 22 at Target Field, with Joe Ryan starting for the Twins and Justin Garza taking the mound for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +125. The game's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (7-4, 3.30 ERA) vs Garza - BOS (0-1, 3.46 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 28 (60.9%) of those contests.

The Twins have a 14-10 record (winning 58.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (47.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 10 times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Red Sox had a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+110) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Triston Casas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+135) Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

