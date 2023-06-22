The Connecticut Sun (9-3) will look to DeWanna Bonner (17.8 points per game, 12th in WNBA) when they try to beat Napheesa Collier (20.5, sixth) and the Minnesota Lynx (3-8) on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Target Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Lynx or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sun vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 85 Lynx 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 163.6

Sun vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut's record against the spread is 5-6-0.

Connecticut has seen seven of its 11 games go over the point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun are sixth in the league in points scored (82.6 per game) and third-best in points conceded (78.6).

With 35.1 rebounds per game and 34.4 rebounds allowed, Connecticut is seventh and fifth in the WNBA, respectively.

In terms of turnovers, the Sun are sixth in the WNBA in committing them (12.9 per game). They are best in forcing them (15.6 per game).

In 2023 the Sun are second-worst in the league in 3-point makes (6.3 per game) and rank sixth in 3-point percentage (33.6%).

Defensively, the Sun are best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.1. They are second-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 29.3%.

Connecticut takes 27.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 72.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21.4% of Connecticut's buckets are 3-pointers, and 78.6% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.