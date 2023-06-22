Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Triston Casas -- 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Twins.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .218 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- Casas is batting .364 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Casas has gotten a hit in 33 of 65 games this season (50.8%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (16.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Casas has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (18 of 65), with two or more RBI seven times (10.8%).
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (25 of 65), with two or more runs four times (6.2%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.216
|AVG
|.220
|.352
|OBP
|.315
|.353
|SLG
|.431
|9
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|13
|31/22
|K/BB
|33/15
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.30), second in WHIP (.969), and 19th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
