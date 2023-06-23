Vroom vroom! Fire up your engines and get ready for all the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, and NHRA Drag Racing action you can watch today. See when and how to watch or stream auto racing action on Friday, June 23.

Watch even more racing coverage with ESPN+!

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch the Rackley Roofing 200 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals - Qualifying

Series: NHRA Drag Racing

NHRA Drag Racing Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch the Tennessee Lottery 250 - Practice

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch the Ally 400 - Practice

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch the Rackley Roofing 200

Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!