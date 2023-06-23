Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. White Sox - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on June 23 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 21 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .286.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 57 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 5.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (18 of 57), with two or more RBI five times (8.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26.3% of his games this year (15 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.330
|AVG
|.245
|.411
|OBP
|.275
|.538
|SLG
|.357
|15
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|10
|24/13
|K/BB
|36/3
|7
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.54), 38th in WHIP (1.239), and 27th in K/9 (9.3).
