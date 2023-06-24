Christian Arroyo -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .256 with 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Arroyo has gotten at least one hit in 51.3% of his games this year (20 of 39), with more than one hit eight times (20.5%).

Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.7%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Arroyo has driven home a run in 10 games this season (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (15 of 39), with two or more runs three times (7.7%).

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 19 .242 AVG .270 .294 OBP .292 .435 SLG .381 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 10 RBI 7 16/4 K/BB 15/2 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings