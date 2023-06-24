On Saturday, Jarren Duran (.414 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has 21 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .286.

Duran has picked up a hit in 35 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 5.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (31.6%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (8.8%).

He has scored in 26.3% of his games this season (15 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .330 AVG .245 .411 OBP .275 .538 SLG .357 15 XBH 9 2 HR 1 16 RBI 10 24/13 K/BB 36/3 7 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings