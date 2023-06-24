Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. White Sox - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jarren Duran (.414 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 21 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .286.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 35 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 5.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (31.6%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (8.8%).
- He has scored in 26.3% of his games this season (15 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.330
|AVG
|.245
|.411
|OBP
|.275
|.538
|SLG
|.357
|15
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|10
|24/13
|K/BB
|36/3
|7
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff paces the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 104 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Lynn (4-8 with a 6.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 6.51 ERA ranks 65th, 1.506 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.
