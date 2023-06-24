Lance Lynn takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog White Sox have +105 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -125 +105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been the moneyline favorite 29 total times this season. They've finished 17-12 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Boston has a record of 12-8 (60%).

The Red Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.

Boston has had an over/under set by bookmakers 76 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-34-2).

The Red Sox have covered only 25% of their games this season, going 2-6-0 ATS.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-18 19-19 14-10 26-26 27-29 13-7

