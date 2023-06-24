The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez take on Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in baseball with 82 total home runs.

Boston ranks seventh in baseball with a .428 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .261 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

Boston has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.1 runs per game (389 total runs).

The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .333 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8 times per game, the eighth-best mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.291).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton (3-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season.

His last appearance came on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

Paxton is trying to build on a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Paxton will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Twins W 9-3 Away James Paxton Pablo Lopez 6/20/2023 Twins W 10-4 Away Kutter Crawford Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins L 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Sonny Gray 6/22/2023 Twins L 6-0 Away Justin Garza Joe Ryan 6/23/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Away Brayan Bello Lucas Giolito 6/24/2023 White Sox - Away James Paxton Lance Lynn 6/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kutter Crawford - 6/27/2023 Marlins - Home Garrett Whitlock Sandy Alcantara 6/28/2023 Marlins - Home - Braxton Garrett 6/29/2023 Marlins - Home Brayan Bello Jesús Luzardo 6/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away James Paxton Yusei Kikuchi

