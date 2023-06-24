Andrew Vaughn is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox square off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (starting at 4:10 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 78 hits with 16 doubles, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.358/.455 so far this year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 21 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1 at Twins Jun. 20 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has put up 67 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 44 runs.

He's slashed .242/.325/.437 so far this year.

Vaughn hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Jun. 20 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 at Mariners Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 20 doubles, 18 home runs, 16 walks and 38 RBI (73 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashing .263/.321/.529 on the season.

Robert enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .357 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 20 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Mariners Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

