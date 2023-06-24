The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.348 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder is batting .269 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.
  • Refsnyder has gotten a hit in 20 of 42 games this season (47.6%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (16.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 42 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, Refsnyder has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 13 of 42 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 19
.309 AVG .224
.424 OBP .397
.400 SLG .327
4 XBH 3
0 HR 1
10 RBI 11
13/8 K/BB 13/12
2 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.52 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.51), 63rd in WHIP (1.506), and sixth in K/9 (10.9).
