Sun vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Connecticut Sun (11-3) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Chicago Sky (5-8). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Sun vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-5.5)
|158.5
|-225
|+185
|PointsBet
|Sun (-5.5)
|158.5
|-250
|+185
|Tipico
|Sun (-5.5)
|158.5
|-250
|+190
Sun vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Sun have covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Sky are 6-6-0 ATS this year.
- Connecticut has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Chicago has covered the spread four times this year (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.
- The Sky and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this year.
