The Connecticut Sun (11-3) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report, Brionna Jones, as they ready for their Sunday, June 25 matchup with the Chicago Sky (5-8) at Mohegan Sun Arena, which begins at 1:00 PM ET.

The Sun enter this game on the heels of an 89-68 win against the Lynx on Thursday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Sun vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas is tops on her squad in both rebounds (10.4) and assists (7.6) per game, and also puts up 14.9 points. At the other end, she posts 2 steals (second in the WNBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jones averages 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, she delivers 1.8 steals (fourth in WNBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner leads the Sun at 17.4 points per game, while also putting up 2.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Tiffany Hayes is posting 11.1 points, 2.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Natisha Hiedeman is posting 7.9 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Sun vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -5.5 158.5

