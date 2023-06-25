2023 Travelers Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
After three rounds of play at the 2023 Travelers Championship, Keegan Bradley is in the lead (-125), shooting a 21-under 189.
Travelers Championship Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 8:10 AM ET
- Venue: TPC River Highlands
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Par/Distance: Par 70/6,852 yards
Travelers Championship Best Odds to Win
Keegan Bradley
- Tee Time: 1:55 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-21)
- Odds to Win: -125
Bradley Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|62
|-8
|9
|1
|2nd
|Round 2
|63
|-7
|7
|0
|2nd
|Round 3
|64
|-6
|6
|0
|7th
Chez Reavie
- Tee Time: 1:55 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-20)
- Odds to Win: +250
Reavie Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-6
|6
|0
|5th
|Round 2
|63
|-7
|6
|1
|2nd
|Round 3
|63
|-7
|8
|1
|4th
Patrick Cantlay
- Tee Time: 1:45 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-16)
- Odds to Win: +900
Cantlay Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-5
|6
|1
|8th
|Round 2
|68
|-2
|4
|2
|68th
|Round 3
|61
|-9
|9
|0
|2nd
Eric Cole
- Tee Time: 10:35 AM ET
- Current Rank: 33rd (-8)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Cole Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-6
|6
|0
|5th
|Round 2
|65
|-5
|6
|1
|18th
|Round 3
|73
|+3
|3
|2
|63rd
Rickie Fowler
- Tee Time: 1:45 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-15)
- Odds to Win: +2500
Fowler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|E
|0
|2
|92nd
|Round 2
|65
|-5
|7
|2
|18th
|Round 3
|60
|-10
|8
|0
|1st
Travelers Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Viktor Hovland
|33rd (-8)
|+2500
|Scottie Scheffler
|7th (-14)
|+3000
|Adam Scott
|4th (-15)
|+4500
|Denny McCarthy
|4th (-15)
|+4500
|Justin Thomas
|7th (-14)
|+6600
|Min Woo Lee
|7th (-14)
|+8000
|Austin Eckroat
|23rd (-10)
|+8000
|Emiliano Grillo
|26th (-9)
|+10000
|Chesson Hadley
|26th (-9)
|+10000
|Shane Lowry
|33rd (-8)
|+10000
