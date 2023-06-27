Tuesday's game features the Boston Red Sox (40-39) and the Miami Marlins (45-34) clashing at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 27.

The Red Sox will look to Garrett Whitlock (4-2) against the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (2-6).

Red Sox vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 31 times and won 17, or 54.8%, of those games.

Boston has entered 17 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 9-8 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 394.

The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule