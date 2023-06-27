Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox will square off against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB play with 83 total home runs.

Boston's .425 slugging percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox are seventh in the majors with a .260 batting average.

Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging five runs per game (394 total).

The Red Sox's .332 on-base percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game, the eighth-fewest average in the majors.

Boston's pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.288).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Whitlock has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Whitlock will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has not had an outing so far in which he did not allow at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Twins L 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Sonny Gray 6/22/2023 Twins L 6-0 Away Justin Garza Joe Ryan 6/23/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Away Brayan Bello Lucas Giolito 6/24/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Away James Paxton Lance Lynn 6/25/2023 White Sox L 4-1 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Banks 6/27/2023 Marlins - Home Garrett Whitlock Sandy Alcantara 6/28/2023 Marlins - Home - Braxton Garrett 6/29/2023 Marlins - Home Brayan Bello Jesús Luzardo 6/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away James Paxton Yusei Kikuchi 7/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kutter Crawford - 7/2/2023 Blue Jays - Away Garrett Whitlock Kevin Gausman

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.