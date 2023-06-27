A pair of hot squads meet when the New York Liberty (9-3) visit the Connecticut Sun (12-3) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Liberty are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Sun, winners of four straight games.

Sun vs. Liberty matchup.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, YES, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Sun vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sun have covered seven times in 14 games with a spread this year.

New York has been favored by 5.5 points or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.

Connecticut has been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

In the Liberty's 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 14 times this season.

