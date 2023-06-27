The Connecticut Sun (12-3) will aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the New York Liberty (9-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The Liberty have taken three games in a row.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: NBA TV, YES, and NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 87 Liberty 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-11.6)

Connecticut (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 161.6

Sun vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has covered the spread seven times in 14 games.

Connecticut has played 14 games this season, and nine of them have gone over the total.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun are putting up 84.1 points per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined on defense, surrendering only 77.5 points per game (third-best).

So far this year, Connecticut is averaging 35.8 rebounds per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and ceding 34.3 rebounds per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Sun are averaging 13 turnovers per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), and they've forced 15.3 turnovers per game (second-best).

With 6.7 treys per game, the Sun rank ninth in the WNBA. They sport a 34.8% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fourth in the league.

In terms of defending three-pointers, it's been a dominant stretch for the Sun, who are allowing 5.9 three-pointers per game (best in WNBA) and a 28.3% shooting percentage from three-point land (best).

Connecticut is attempting 49.1 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 71.8% of the shots it has taken (and 77.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 19.3 treys per contest, which are 28.2% of its shots (and 22.2% of the team's buckets).

